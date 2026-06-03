North Korea on Wednesday denounced recent remarks by the commander of US Forces Korea, who described South Korea as a “dagger in the heart of Asia” from China’s perspective, arguing that Washington’s regional strategy would only deepen security concerns and drive closer cooperation among countries seeking to counter the United States.

The criticism came in a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency, which cited comments made by Gen. Xavier Brunson during a podcast interview last week. Brunson used the metaphor while discussing South Korea’s strategic location and the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

“His assertion served as an occasion of revealing once again the position of the ROK as an advanced base for carrying out the US Indo-Pacific Strategy,” the English-language KCNA commentary said, referring to South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

The commentary accused Washington of treating the Korean Peninsula as a front line in what it described as a broader campaign of bloc confrontation and a new cold war, while portraying Seoul as a geopolitical tool in efforts to contain China.

It further argued that the United States’ pursuit of stronger collective deterrence arrangements in the Asia-Pacific region would heighten security concerns among neighboring countries and encourage greater coordination among states opposed to US influence in the region.

The North also linked ongoing South Korea-US discussions on nuclear-powered submarines to what it characterized as Washington’s broader strategy of strengthening deterrence against China and expanding the strategic flexibility of US forces beyond the Korean Peninsula.

Brunson’s comments sparked controversy in South Korea and drew criticism from Beijing, with the Chinese Embassy in Seoul accusing the USFK commander of “crossing the line.”

Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that South Korea had conveyed its position to Washington through diplomatic and security channels following Brunson's remarks, though officials declined to disclose details of the communication.

A presidential official acknowledged that discussions were taking place between Seoul and Washington over the issue, saying the allies were communicating through various channels on pending matters.

Brunson sought to clarify the remarks during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, saying they were meant to illustrate the changing operational environment facing USFK and the need for a broader strategic perspective.

The commander has previously emphasized South Korea's strategic importance within the broader Indo-Pacific region. Last year, he described the country as a "fixed aircraft carrier," underscoring its role in supporting US regional operations beyond the Korean Peninsula.