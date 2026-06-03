Fans of Neukgu won’t have to wait much longer.

The young wolf that broke out of a zoo in April and became a national sensation during its nine days on the lam is set to greet visitors again as Daejeon O-World prepares to reopen Friday.

The reopening comes nearly two months after the zoo and amusement park suspended operations following the animal’s escape to reinforce safety measures.

Among the improvements are reinforced fencing, electric barriers and newly installed concrete foundations beneath the enclosure designed to prevent wolves from digging their way out. Neukgu escaped by tunneling under a fence.

According to an official from the zoo operator, the male wolf, born in 2024, has returned to the enclosure with the other wolves and now eats raw chicken like the rest of the pack.

“Neukgu has become even more active than before — energetic enough to jump higher than he used to,” the official said.

As for the 11 businesses inside the park — including cafes, restaurants, a character shop and a convenience store — that were unable to operate during the nearly two-month closure, the operator said it plans to assess the extent of their losses and provide compensation in the near future.