Turnout up 1.4 percentage points from the 2022 local elections

The voter turnout for Wednesday's local elections and parliamentary by-elections stood at 7.4 percent as of 9 a.m., according to the National Election Commission.

Polling stations opened nationwide at 6 a.m., with 3,320,829 of the country's 44,649,908 eligible voters casting ballots.

The figure was 1.4 percentage points higher than the 6 percent recorded at the same time during the previous local elections in 2022. The number does not yet count early voting.

Daegu and Gangwon Province recorded the highest turnout at 9.2 percent, followed by North Gyeongsang Province at 9 percent, South Gyeongsang Province at 8.5 percent and South Chungcheong Province at 8.4 percent.

Gwangju posted the lowest turnout at 4.8 percent. It was followed by Sejong at 5.9 percent, North Jeolla Province at 6 percent and South Jeolla Province at 6.3 percent.

In the capital region, turnout stood at 6.9 percent in Seoul, 7.1 percent in Gyeonggi Province and 7.2 percent in Incheon, all below the national average.

The early voting turnout of 23.51 percent, the highest ever recorded for a local election, will be reflected in the overall turnout figures starting at 1 p.m.