BTS will celebrate 13 years since its debut with a special limited-edition vinyl release of its fifth LP, "Arirang."

According to Big Hit Music, the vinyl version of the album will be released on June 12, a day before the group’s anniversary.

The vinyl will feature all the tracks from "Arirang" that were released on March 20, along with two bonus tracks: "Voice Message: Love Song" and "Normal (Korean Ver.)," bringing the total number of tracks on the record to 16.

"Voice Message: Love Song" expands on the album’s central question, "What Is Your Love Song?," featuring a recorded conversation among the members. Big Hit added that the track features the members sharing their candid thoughts on the theme, further exploring the album’s reflections on identity and the universal emotion of love.

The release will also include a Korean-language version of "Normal," a side track from "Arirang" that explores feelings of emptiness and fear behind the spotlight.

Big Hit Music added that the special record aims to deepen the narrative journey of "Arirang" while offering a more personal glimpse into BTS as the group marks its 13th anniversary.

Additional details regarding the vinyl release are available through BTS’ official channel on fan platform Weverse.

Meanwhile, BTS recently unveiled the timetable for "2026 BTS Festa," the group’s annual celebration commemorating its June 13 debut anniversary. The two-week online and offline festival will begin with the release of the group's annual family photo, a signature Festa tradition since 2014, followed by additional content, including a performance video for "Hooligan" as well as the band's self-produced variety series "Run BTS 2.0."

BTS is also scheduled to bring its "Arirang" world tour to Busan on June 12 and 13, where the group is set to celebrate the 13th anniversary with fans.