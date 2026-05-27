AMA-winning track continues global momentum as all songs from 'Arirang' album surpass 100 million streams

BTS’ “Swim,” the main track from the group’s fifth LP “Arirang,” has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, becoming the first song released in 2026 to reach the milestone.

According to Big Hit Music on Tuesday, the song exceeded 500 million cumulative streams on the global audio streaming platform as of May 26.

Released in March as the main track of “Arirang,” “Swim” delivers a message about continuing to move forward at one’s own pace amid life’s rough waves. RM participated extensively in writing the track's lyrics, reflecting what the members described as “the BTS of today.”

The track’s streaming milestone comes shortly after it won the song of the summer award at the 52nd American Music Awards on Monday. According to Big Hit, the group secured the award after being nominated based on just six days of tracking following the song’s release.

Accepting the award, V shared a message tied to the song’s theme.

“To everyone out there who keeps swimming no matter what, we send you our love and support,” he said.

“Swim” has continued to post strong chart performances globally. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated April 4 and has remained on the chart for eight consecutive weeks. In the UK, it peaked at No. 2 on the Official Single Top 100 chart dated March 27-April 2, marking BTS’ highest placement on the chart to date.

“Swim” is not the only track on the album that has seen commercial success. All 14 tracks from the album have now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, including the interlude track “No. 29,” which incorporates the sound of the historic Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok, designated as Korea’s Natural Treasure No. 29.

Other tracks from the album, including “Body to Body” and “Hooligan,” also surpassed 200 million streams on May 13 and May 26, respectively.