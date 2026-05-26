BTS won song of the summer at the 52nd American Music Awards on Monday with “Swim,” the lead track from the group’s fifth studio album, “Arirang.”

The win follows its full-group comeback earlier this year after all seven members completed their military service.

Accepting the award, leader RM reflected on the pressure BTS faced while preparing its first album together in nearly four years.

“Thank you so much for giving all the love to ‘Swim,’” said RM during the group’s acceptance speech. “When we made this album, we had a lot of pressure and we tried to figure out what music felt like us right now. The only thing we believed then was that we had to make music that felt most like us.”

V also thanked listeners while referencing the song’s central message.

“To everyone out there who keeps swimming no matter what, we send you our love and support,” he said. “So, keep swimming, no matter what.”

BTS beat nominees including Harry Styles and Taylor Swift in the category.

“Arirang” saw strong commercial success upon its release in March, with the lead track “Swim” earning widespread popularity globally. According to the Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart dated May 23, “Swim” topped the chart for the sixth time this year while placing No. 2 on Billboard’s “Global 200” chart.

“Arirang” also placed No. 2 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Album Global chart, while “Swim” placed No. 4 on the music streaming platform’s Weekly Top Song Global chart.

BTS is currently in the midst of its “Arirang” world tour, spanning 85 concerts across 34 cities globally. The group is scheduled to continue its tour with concerts in Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to Busan in June for concerts coinciding with its 13th debut anniversary.