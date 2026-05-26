BTS transformed Las Vegas into a massive red-hued celebration of “Arirang” ahead of the group’s concerts in the US city, launching a large-scale citywide campaign tied to its ongoing world tour.

The group kicked off “BTS The City Arirang — Las Vegas” on May 20 ahead of its four concerts at Allegiant Stadium, held May 23-24 and 27-28. After turning the city purple during its 2022 Las Vegas concerts, BTS returned this year with a citywide takeover centered on red — the key color of its fifth studio album “Arirang.”

One of the campaign’s biggest highlights was an activation at Sphere, the world’s largest spherical performance venue. On concert nights, the venue’s massive exterior displayed visuals inspired by Korean traditional imagery and the album’s concept.

The Sphere featured silhouettes of BTS holding traditional Korean lanterns as well as giant bell imagery — a nod to the album’s sixth track “No. 29” that incorporates the audio recording of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok. The bell imagery was accompanied by sound vibration waves that later spread across the structure before the album logo appeared, followed by the messages: “What Is Your Love Song?” and “What Is Your Arirang?”

Across the Las Vegas Strip, landmarks including the High Roller observation wheel, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Gateway Arches lit up in bright red. More than 30 digital billboards throughout the city displayed welcome messages for BTS and the “Arirang” tour.

Offline events were also held throughout the city. A six-minute fireworks show set to BTS songs “Normal” and “Hooligan” took place at a major resort on the Strip, while Las Vegas monorails were wrapped in red visuals and the slogan “What Is Your Arirang?” Fans also participated in a citywide stamp rally event.

An immersive media art exhibition featuring visuals and music videos tied to tracks such as “Body to Body” and “Into the Sun” was also held, offering visitors large-scale interactive visual installations inspired by the album.

“The City Las Vegas” campaign combined BTS’ music and message with the city’s infrastructure and cultural landmarks, expanding the group’s signature city-linked concert project on a larger scale. Additional events — including concerts, after-parties and collaborations with food and beverage brands — are set to continue through early June.

All four Las Vegas concerts sold out, with more than 60,000 people gathering at Allegiant Stadium on the first concert night alone.

During the show, DJ Steve Aoki — who collaborated with BTS on the remix version of “Mic Drop” — made a surprise appearance. Fans also filled the stadium with a large-scale sing-along to the melody of the Korean folk song “Arirang” featured in the track “Body to Body.”