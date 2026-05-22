Group draws 152,000 fans across three shows, announces Asia-Australia leg of “Arirang” world tour

BTS transformed Stanford Stadium into a sea of Korean flags during its sold-out concerts in California, underscoring the group’s global influence as it continues its “Arirang” world tour.

The group held three concerts at Stanford Stadium on May 16, 17 and 19, drawing approximately 152,000 fans over the three days. All tickets sold out immediately after going on sale, prompting the addition of an extra show on May 19, which also quickly sold out.

With the three shows, BTS became only the second artist to hold a concert at the stadium since its opening in 1921, following British rock band Coldplay.

One of the most memorable moments came during the final concert on May 19, when fans organized a surprise event during the performance of “Body to Body,” a track from BTS’ fifth studio album, “Arirang.”

As the melody of the Korean folk song “Arirang” began to play during the performance, fans raised Korean flags they had prepared in advance while singing along in Korean, creating an emotional scene inside the stadium.

Toward the end of the show, the members expressed gratitude to fans who organized the fan event, saying that they were spending some of the best moments of their lives and that they were touched by the event the fans prepared for them.

The concerts in Stanford were just one part of BTS’ ongoing “Arirang” world tour, which began in April at Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, following the release of the group’s fifth LP in March 20. On Friday, BTS also announced details for the Asia and Australia leg of the tour through fan platform Weverse. Beginning in Kaohsiung in November, the group is set to hold 23 concerts across nine cities in Asia and Australia.

The tour will include BTS’ first-ever concerts at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Feb. 20 to 21 next year, making the group the first Korean act to headline the venue. The stadium has previously hosted artists including Adele, Taylor Swift and Oasis.

BTS is expected to continue the North American leg of its tour with four concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on May 23, 24, 27 and 28. The group is also scheduled to attend the American Music Awards on May 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where it has received nominations for artist of the year, best male K-pop artist and song of the summer for the new album's lead track, “Swim.”

After wrapping up its Las Vegas shows, BTS is set to return to Busan for concerts on June 12 and 13. The concerts carry special significance for both the group and fans, marking BTS’ first performance in the city since October 2022 and the group's 13th debut anniversary, which falls on the day of the final Busan concert.