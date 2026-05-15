Sphere, the Strip and iconic landmarks to transform for ‘Arirang’ tour

BTS is once again partnering with Las Vegas to launch a citywide experience tied to the group’s ongoing "Arirang" world tour.

BTS on Thursday released additional details for "BTS The City Arirang — Las Vegas" through Hybe’s global fan platform Weverse. The project marks the launch of “Global The City 2.0,” an expanded version of the group’s urban collaboration campaign connecting concerts with experiences across major cities worldwide.

In collaboration with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the city will adopt a red illumination concept inspired by the key color of BTS’ latest album "Arirang." The campaign is expected to be significantly larger than the group's 2022 Las Vegas project, with expanded infrastructure and broader citywide participation.

During the project period, Sphere — the world's largest spherical entertainment venue — will display "Arirang" and BTS-themed visuals across its exterior LED surface.

The Las Vegas Strip will also host an outdoor advertising takeover featuring welcome messages for BTS. Major digital billboards throughout the district will display BTS content from 11 p.m. to midnight on concert days.

On May 23, 24, 27 and 28, the dates of BTS' Las Vegas concerts, landmarks including the High Roller, Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Gateway Arches, along with hotel properties such as Luxor and Mandalay Bay, will light up in red.

Additional events will include "The City Welcome Party" at Tailgate Beach Club on May 22 and 26, collaborations with food and beverage brands including Korean bakery franchise Tous Les Jours, and themed culinary experiences across the city.

BTS previously turned Las Vegas purple during the group's 2022 concerts, a campaign that later became the foundation for "The City" projects.

Hybe said the project is designed to transform the entire city into an immersive BTS experience extending beyond the concerts, allowing fans and visitors to engage with the group’s music and message throughout Las Vegas.