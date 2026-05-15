A man in his 50s was given a suspended prison sentence for posting online threats to throw petrol bombs at a BTS comeback performance planned for Gwanghwamun, in a case that prompted police action within hours of the posts.

The Seoul Northern District Court sentenced the 54-year-old man, surnamed Kang, to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of making public threats, local media outlet News1 reported Friday.

The court also ordered him to undergo probation and complete 200 hours of community service.

Kang was accused of posting a comment on Instagram on March 19, under a post about traffic controls for the BTS performance in central Seoul, saying he would throw petrol bombs.

Investigators found that he posted 22 threatening comments in a similar manner, including remarks saying he would “set fire” to the site and that the Gwanghwamun concert would become a “sea of fire,” according to the report.

Police made an emergency arrest about five hours after receiving a 112 emergency call. Kang told investigators that he had only intended to draw attention and had no intention of carrying out the threats. He was indicted under detention on April 2.

The court said the offense warranted stern punishment because it caused anxiety and fear among members of the public and undermined public safety.

In explaining the suspended sentence, however, the court cited Kang’s admission of the charges, his apparent remorse and the fact that he had no criminal record over the past 25 years.

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.