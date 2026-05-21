BTS’ upcoming Busan concert will be broadcast live in movie theaters around the world through a global live viewing event on June 13, Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

According to the group’s agency, the second day of BTS’ “Arirang” performances in Busan will be livestreamed, allowing fans around the world to experience the performance in real time through large cinema screens and immersive sound systems.

The live viewing event will take place in some 3,800 theaters across more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. In consideration of time differences, delayed screenings will also be held within one to two days after the concert in North America, South America and Europe.

In Korea, screenings will be available through the country’s three major multiplex cinema chains — CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox. Ticket reservations for Korean audiences will begin May 28 at 10 a.m., while global ticket sales will open sequentially starting at 10 p.m. the same day. Detailed information on participating countries and regions will be announced through the official BTS Live Viewing website.

BTS’ upcoming concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium carry significance for both BTS and its fans. In October 2022, BTS performed there for its “Yet to Come in Busan” show, a concert held in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The upcoming concert on June 13 also coincides with the group's 13th debut anniversary, adding further significance for fans worldwide who are unable to attend the concert in person.

BTS has been on its “Arirang” world tour since it kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in April. The tour spans 85 shows across 34 cities in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, marking the largest single tour ever held by a Korean artist.

On May 16, 17 and 19, BTS became only the second act after British rock band Coldplay to perform at Stanford Stadium, drawing tens of thousands of fans across three concerts. BTS is also set to perform on May 23, 24, 27 and 28 at Las Vegas.