BTS is planning a citywide project in partnership with Busan for its debut anniversary, according to label Big Hit Music on Monday.

Under the title “BTS The City Arirang - Busan,” the city will turn itself into a venue where fans will be offered a series of experiences: welcoming visitors with special booths and operating exclusive buses and tourist courses across the city. A pop-up store will run at the train station while major landmarks will be illuminated and projected with messages from the BTS members.

During BTS’ concerts in the city, slated for June 12-13, a light show featuring over 1000 drones will take place on Gwangalli Beach.

Meanwhile, the superband is in the middle of the US leg of its “Arirang” tour. It will hold the last of three shows in Stanford, California, the second last stop, on Tuesday.