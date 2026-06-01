Las Vegas concerts projected to bring $200m economic boost

BTS has concluded the first leg of its “Arirang” North American tour, drawing some 840,000 concertgoers across five cities, demonstrating its cultural and economic impact in the continent.

The group launched the “Arirang” tour in North America on April 25 in Tampa, Florida, going on to perform 15 sold-out shows across Tampa, El Paso in Texas, Mexico City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Las Vegas. Additional dates were added in Tampa, California and Las Vegas due to overwhelming demand, with all extra shows also selling out.

Throughout the tour, BTS presented a setlist that blended tracks from its fifth LP “Arirang” with many of the group’s previous signature hits. During “Body to Body,” tens of thousands of fans joined together to sing the Korean folk song “Arirang,” creating the scene that has come to symbolize the tour.

Beyond the concert venues, BTS generated significant economic activity in cities it visited, according to Big Hit Music.

In Las Vegas, the group’s concerts were projected to generate up to $200 million in economic impact for the city, taking into consideration the surge in tourism and spending surrounding the shows.

The concerts were accompanied by “BTS The City Arirang — Las Vegas,” a citywide campaign that transformed much of Las Vegas into a BTS-themed experience. According to organizers, more than 60 locations across the city participated in the project, including hotels, resorts, digital billboards and landmark lighting installations. The campaign marked the largest citywide activation ever organized for a single artist in Las Vegas outside of major sporting events such as the Super Bowl and Formula One, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Similar projections emerged elsewhere along the tour route, as Tampa had reported that BTS was estimated to have generated between $800 million and $900 million in economic impact for the city. The Mexico City Chamber of Commerce estimated the group’s concerts would contribute approximately $107.5 million to the local economy.

Throughout BTS’ tour, the group’s influence extended beyond music.

Ahead of its Mexico City concerts, BTS was extended an invitation by Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum to the National Palace, where the group was honored as “distinguished visitors” by the Mexican government. A commemorative plaque cited BTS’ role in inspiring young people and promoting values such as respect, empathy, diversity and peace through music. Approximately 50,000 fans gathered outside the palace to greet BTS as they made a surprise balcony appearance.

In El Paso, the El Paso County Commissioners Court proclaimed May 2 and 3 as “El Paso BTS Weekend” and presented BTS with the “Estimado Amigo” ("dear friend") award, recognizing their significant contributions to local tourism and community pride and for spreading positive social values through their music.

The tour’s commercial success was reflected in Billboard’s monthly touring rankings. According to Billboard Boxscore, BTS generated $76.2 million in revenue and sold 417,000 tickets from eight shows held in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Tokyo and Tampa in April, topping the Billboard chart for tours in the month.

Billboard also reported that the group’s three Tampa concerts ranked as April’s highest-grossing engagement and best-attended run at a single venue. Billboard estimated that the Tampa and El Paso concerts generated an average of $12.1 million per show, representing a 64 percent increase from BTS’ previous US tours, including “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” in 2019 and “Permission to Dance on Stage” in 2022.

BTS will continue its world tour with two concerts at Busan on June 12 and 13 before heading to Madrid on June 26 to launch the European leg of its tour. The group is scheduled to return to North America on July 19 to headline the World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey before resuming with the second leg of its North American tour in August.