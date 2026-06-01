Annual anniversary celebration to culminate with sold-out Busan concerts

BTS will bring back its popular variety series "Run BTS" and officially release "Come Over" as part of its annual Festa celebration marking the group's June 13 debut anniversary, according to a schedule unveiled Monday.

Festa is BTS' annual festival commemorating its debut, featuring a mix of online and offline events. This year's celebration will coincide with the group's "BTS World Tour ‘Arirang' in Busan" concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13.

The festivities will begin on Thursday with the release of BTS' annual family photo, one of the group's signature Festa traditions since 2014.

On Friday, BTS will unveil a performance video for "Hooligan," a track from its fifth studio album "Arirang." Additional content, including "Normal Log" and "13 Side Film," will be released on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The group's self-produced variety series "Run BTS 2.0" will return June 10 and 11. The original "Run BTS" remains one of the group's most popular content franchises. Its recent three-part special "Run BTS: BTS's Trip," along with teaser videos released in April and May, is approaching 30 million cumulative YouTube views.

BTS will officially release "Come Over" on June 12, a song previously available only on the deluxe vinyl edition of "Arirang." Suga produced the track. The group will also release the "Arirang (613 Limited Edition Picture Disc Vinyl)" on the same day.

BTS will headline two concerts in Busan on June 12 and 13. The performances mark the group's first concert in the city since "BTS ‘Yet To Come' in Busan," held in October 2022 in support of Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The concerts carry additional significance as Busan was the site of BTS' final group performance before members began their military service. Both shows sold out.

Meanwhile, BTS wrapped up the North American leg of its "Arirang" world tour on May 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The tour visited five cities, including Tampa and Mexico City, across 15 concerts, all of which sold out, drawing approximately 840,000 attendees.