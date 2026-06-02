A South Korean court said Monday it has fined a woman 300,000 won ($200) for hitting a man more than a dozen times after he secretly filmed her in a public bathroom.

The woman, in her 40s, was found guilty of assault by the Changwon District Court over an incident that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2024.

She was using a public bathroom in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, when she discovered that a man in his 20s was filming her. She was accused of punching him 15 to 17 times in retaliation for the illegal filming.

The woman denied the assault charge. However, the court said the man — a convicted sex offender who had been sentenced to a suspended prison term in 2023 — gave consistent testimony about the assault.

The court said the man admitted to the illegal filming while still on probation for his 14-month prison term, suspended for three years. Because admitting to another sex crime could have put him at risk of serving time in prison, the court argued he would have had reason to seek an out-of-court settlement rather than pursue an assault claim.

Since the man maintained that he had been assaulted instead, the court said it was likely that the assault occurred.

“After the man apologized to the defendant, she blocked the door with her leg and punched him 15 to 17 times. Based on these facts, the act cannot be justified as self-defense under socially accepted norms,” the court said in its ruling.