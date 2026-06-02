AI industry icon to meet Korean business leaders this week before appearing on popular talk show 'You Quiz on the Block'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will appear on the popular Korean television talk show "You Quiz on the Block," adding another high-profile event to a week that includes meetings with some of South Korea's most influential business leaders.

TvN said Tuesday that Huang had confirmed his appearance on the program hosted by Yoo Jae-suk. The episode is scheduled to air in June.

The announcement comes as Huang prepares to visit Korea later this week following Nvidia's GTC Taipei conference. He is expected to meet the heads of major Korean conglomerates, including SK Group, LG Group, Hyundai Motor Group and Naver, for discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics and next-generation computing technologies.

Huang's visit has drawn considerable attention due to Nvidia's central role in the global AI boom and its deep ties with Korean technology companies. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix supply key high-bandwidth memory chips used in Nvidia's AI accelerators, while Korean companies are increasingly expanding cooperation with the US chip giant in areas ranging from cloud computing and robotics to physical AI.

The Taiwan-born entrepreneur co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has transformed the company from a graphics chip maker into one of the world's most valuable corporations, riding the surge in demand for AI infrastructure.

Huang has also become one of the most recognizable figures in Korea's technology industry. His frequent visits, praise for Korea's role in the AI ecosystem, and embrace of Korean food and culture have helped build a strong local following.

Last year, Huang drew headlines after meeting Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun at a fried chicken restaurant in Seoul, a gathering that became known locally as the "kkanbu summit."

According to tvN, Huang's appearance on "You Quiz on the Block" will explore his journey from a young immigrant working in restaurants to becoming one of the most influential executives in the technology industry. The program will also touch on AI, innovation and the future workforce.

"We are pleased that 'You Quiz on the Block' will be part of Jensen Huang's special visit to Korea," said Nam Seung-yong, a management executive at CJ ENM. "Viewers will hear about his life story, his insights into the AI era and his perspective on future talent."