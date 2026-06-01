Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Monday that the company's next AI accelerator, Vera Rubin, was in full production, confirming at his GTC Taipei keynote that high-bandwidth memory from Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron will go into the platform.

The three suppliers were already expected. What the keynote, held alongside the Computex trade show in Taipei, settled is that the chip has moved from road map to volume production, which fixes the order each maker has actually won.

That order leaves SK hynix in front. Industry estimates put it at roughly 60 to 70 percent of Nvidia's HBM4 volume for the Rubin launch, the position it built supplying the current generation. Samsung's share is estimated at 25 to 30 percent, with Micron taking a smaller, supplementary share.

For Samsung, that is still ground regained. After falling behind SK hynix on HBM, it cleared Nvidia's qualification tests at the 10 and 11 gigabit-per-second data rates the Rubin design demands and began shipping its 12-layer HBM4 early this year. Securing a quarter or more of the order on the most important AI platform marks a recovery from the rounds it lost.

HBM, the stacked memory that feeds data to AI processors, is the part Korea's two chipmakers compete hardest to sell, and the money at stake keeps climbing. Morgan Stanley estimates that memory now accounts for a share of the parts cost of a Rubin rack that is 435 percent higher than in the previous generation.

The contest is already moving on. Samsung has begun shipping early samples of HBM4E, the seventh-generation memory aimed at the Vera Rubin Ultra due in late 2027.

Huang travels to Seoul this week to meet the heads of Korea's largest conglomerates, with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won expected to discuss memory among other topics.