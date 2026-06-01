LG Electronics hits daily limit as investors bet on AI, robotics and smart factory partnerships ahead of Koo-Huang talks this week

LG Group stocks extended their sharp rally Monday, led by another surge in LG Electronics, as investors piled into shares seen as potential beneficiaries of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s expected visit to Korea and a possible first meeting with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

LG Electronics jumped 29.86 percent to 380,500 won ($251), hitting the daily upper limit shortly after the market opened and setting a fresh 52-week high. The stock also closed at the daily ceiling Friday, extending a steep run-up that began after reports emerged that Huang would travel to Korea later in the week following Nvidia's GTC Taipei 2026 conference in Taiwan.

Huang’s trip, if realized, would mark his first visit to Korea in about seven months, following his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in October 2025.

The rally spread across LG affiliates, underscoring how quickly investor attention has shifted from memory chips to the broader artificial intelligence supply chain, including data centers, smart factories, robotics, cloud systems and AI-enabled devices.

According to the Korea Exchange, LG CNS also surged 29.96 percent to 147,900 won in Monday afternoon trading, while LG Corp. gained 22 percent, LG Innotek 14 percent, LG Display 0.37 percent and LG Uplus 4 percent, putting the broader LG Group firmly among the day’s strongest performers.

LG has emerged as a key focus for investors because its businesses cut across many of the areas tied to physical AI. LG Electronics has been expanding in AI-powered appliances, smart factories, robotics and vehicle components, while LG CNS provides cloud, data center and enterprise AI services. LG Innotek and LG Uplus are also viewed as potential beneficiaries of rising demand for AI infrastructure, connected devices and communications networks.

During the visit, Huang is expected to meet Koo for the first time, along with Korean business leaders including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin.

The anticipated meetings recall Huang’s high-profile gathering last year with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chung, widely dubbed the "kkanbu meeting," after the Korean word for a close ally or partner.

"Expectations for a second kkanbu meeting drove a sharp rise in physical AI and software-related shares," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "Expectations are also growing over cooperation between Nvidia and SK, Hyundai Motor, LG and Naver."

Ahn Young-joon, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said LG Group shares have recently gained as investors reassess the growth potential of new businesses such as AI and robotics.

"The rise in major subsidiaries such as LG Electronics and LG CNS has pushed net asset value to a record high, while LG Group is also expected to benefit directly as its capabilities in AI and robotics gain more attention," Ahn said in a report Monday.

Still, analysts cautioned that the rally remains largely expectation-driven, with Huang’s detailed itinerary and any concrete partnership plan yet to be confirmed.