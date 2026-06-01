The Ministry of Employment and Labor has booked the head of the engineering company involved in last week’s Seosomun Overpass collapse on charges of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, local news broadcaster YTN reported Monday.

Under South Korean law, labor inspectors have the authority of special judicial police officers and can directly book suspects over alleged violations of labor and industrial safety laws.

An official told YTN that the ministry had also booked the construction site manager, but that the case against him would likely be closed because he died in the accident.

Police are investigating four safety managers from the company, though they have yet to summon them for questioning.

Police said they have formed a dedicated 55-member investigation team and are focusing on analyzing evidence collected through on-site forensic inspections.

The probes come after an old overpass in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul, collapsed on May 26, killing three people and injuring three others.