Four days after the collapse of Seoul's Seosomun overpass disrupted rail travel across the capital region, rail operations began returning to normal Saturday, with all services expected to be fully restored Sunday.

Korail said Saturday that services on the Gyeongui Line between Seoul and Munsan resumed with the first train of the day, restoring operations on the previously suspended section between Seoul Station and Sinchon. KTX services between Haengsin and Seoul also returned to normal operations, while KTX-Eum trains on the Gangneung and Jungang lines resumed service between Seoul Station and Cheongnyangni.

Korail said all train services nationwide are expected to be fully normalized from Sunday.

The disruptions began after the collapse of the Seosomun overpass on Tuesday, which damaged nearby railway facilities and forced authorities to suspend or shorten services on several routes.

The overnight recovery work included installing new catenary poles, overhead power lines, cables and signaling equipment, followed by safety inspections and test runs.

Korail said it mobilized 115 personnel and 14 pieces of equipment, including mobile cranes, excavators and railway maintenance vehicles, to accelerate recovery efforts.

A total of 643 train services were scheduled Saturday, equivalent to about 84.8 percent of normal operations. High-speed rail services, including KTX and KTX-Eum trains, operated at 85.9 percent of normal levels.

"We will repay the public's trust with a safer and more convenient railway system," Korail President Kim Tae-seung said, thanking government agencies and related organizations that assisted in the recovery effort.