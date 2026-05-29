Police on Friday raided the offices of the Seoul city government, an engineering company and others involved in the demolition of an overpass in western Seoul that partially collapsed earlier this week.

The raids took place three days after a section of the Seosomun Overpass undergoing demolition collapsed Tuesday, killing three people and injuring three others.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it was carrying out searches and seizures at seven locations, including the city government's infrastructure headquarters and contractors involved in the demolition work, as part of its investigation into the collapse.

The simultaneous raids, which involve 33 police investigators and 20 workplace safety officials under the labor ministry, seek to secure evidence to determine the exact cause of the collapse and those responsible for the accident, according to the police.

The collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon during an on-site safety inspection after demolition work was halted early in the morning due to signs of a slight shift in the structure.

Police conducted an inspection of the site immediately after the collapse and have secured security camera footage of the site at the time of the accident. (Yonhap)