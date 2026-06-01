Jeju police said Monday they had arrested a man in his 60s for allegedly threatening his former girlfriend and assaulting her son.

The man first visited the home of his ex-girlfriend — a woman in her 60s — around 6:10 p.m. in Jeju City, Jeju Island. He had reportedly sought to resume their relationship, but was turned away by police, who arrived at the victim’s request.

The man allegedly returned to the victim’s home around 9:40 p.m. while drunk and driving an excavator. He threatened to demolish the home if she refused to speak with him and punched the victim’s son, according to police.

Police officers arrested the man at the scene. His blood alcohol content was above 0.08 percent, the threshold for driver's license revocation.

The man told the police he acted because the victim would not meet him. He is being investigated on charges of special intimidation, assault, violating the Road Traffic Act, attempted coercion and attempted destruction of property using a dangerous weapon, among others.