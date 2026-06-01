Six people were killed and one other suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a Hanwha Aerospace facility in Daejeon, fire authorities said Monday.

Daejeon fire authorities said they received about 30 reports at around 10:59 a.m. from callers who said they heard a loud blast and saw smoke coming from the site.

Fire authorities sent 44 pieces of equipment and about 100 firefighters to the facility, bringing the main fire under control at 11:49 a.m.

President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on the accident and ordered a thorough investigation into its cause, as well as measures to prevent a recurrence, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Lee also instructed officials to “mobilize all available resources” for rescue operations and response efforts.

Police and fire authorities suspect flammable rocket propellant may have exploded. They plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident once the site is secured.

The Daejeon plant was also the site of fatal rocket propellant-related explosions in 2018 and 2019.