Georgia celebrated its Independence Day in Seoul this week, highlighting deepening relations with South Korea and growing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and cultural exchange.

Speaking at a commemorative reception, Mikheil Tigishvili, charge d’affaires at the Georgian Embassy in Seoul, said the two countries share common historical experiences and democratic values.

“Both nations have preserved their identity, culture and independence in challenging geopolitical environments,” Tigishvili said on Thursday.

Tigishvili reaffirmed Georgia's commitment to European and Euro-Atlantic integration and highlighted the country's role as a key transit hub linking Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor.

“Georgia is becoming the shortest and most reliable bridge between Asia and Europe,” he said.

He said growing economic cooperation, ongoing CEPA negotiations and Korean investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects demonstrate the strengthening partnership between the two countries.

Representing the South Korean government, Park Hyung-chul, Director-General for European Affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed Seoul's support for stronger ties with Georgia.

“Although our two countries are geographically far apart, we share common core values,” Park said.

He highlighted growing cooperation in trade, climate action and cultural exchanges, expressing confidence that bilateral relations would continue to strengthen.

Both officials highlighted the growing people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Interest in Korean popular culture and language continues to rise among young Georgians, while Korean consumers and travelers are showing increased interest in Georgian wine, traditional culture and tourist sites.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, scholars, business leaders, journalists and members of civil society.