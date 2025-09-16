The European Union is seeking to boost cooperation with South Korea on data protection, privacy and consumer safety, Michael McGrath, EU commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection, told reporters Monday.

McGrath is in Seoul to attend high-level meetings on cross-border data governance, privacy, product safety and consumer protection.

McGrath said the EU saw no need for a major GDPR overhaul, though it was reviewing possible changes and easing record-keeping rules for SMEs.

He acknowledged artificial intelligence as a transformative potential but stressed the need for safeguards, adding that the EU’s AI Act is “friendly and supportive” for SMEs.

Highlighting Korea’s role as one of the EU’s closest partners in Asia, McGrath noted that the two sides enjoy “a strategic alliance that delivers real benefits — not just for our citizens, but for the wider international community.”

According to McGrath, EU-Korea data flow decision will boost trade and create economic and job opportunities.

Asked by The Korea Herald about cybersecurity threats, McGrath noted that the EU viewed cybersecurity as “inherently transnational in nature.”

He pointed to online threats to democracy within Europe and said the EU would introduce its "Democracy Shield" proposal later this year.

Highlighting risks to citizens, businesses and critical public services, he underlined the EU’s eagerness to accelerate work with South Korea under the Security and Defense Partnership launched in late 2024, calling it the “appropriate forum” to advance cooperation on cybersecurity.

He did not elaborate on North Korean cyber threats in particular.

Asked about consumer protection and balancing AI development in South Korea, McGrath emphasized the interplay between AI and GDPR.

He said the AI Act was developed fully in line with GDPR, which applies horizontally to all technologies, including AI.

“The GDPR has to be respected across the board,” he noted, highlighting that EU data protection authorities actively enforce the rules and levy fines on companies that breach them.

“A central element of my visit is participation in the 47th Global Privacy Assembly — a major milestone in advancing global collaboration on privacy,” McGrath said. The Assembly gathers over 140 data protection authorities and experts from more than 90 countries.

McGrath praised Korea’s cooperation with the EU’s “Adequacy Network,” launched last year to link countries with robust data protection standards. He emphasized that a framework for two-way data flows would provide “an excellent basis for further trade and cooperation” and create more opportunities for businesses and jobs.

On the regulatory balance between innovation and privacy, McGrath underlined that the EU’s AI Act complements the GDPR by applying a “risk-based approach” to safeguard citizens while enabling innovation.

“We believe that certain safeguards and guardrails need to be in place,” he said.

The commissioner also pointed to strict enforcement actions within the EU, including the significant fine on TikTok for illegally transferring EU user data to China, as proof of the bloc’s resolve to uphold data rights.

Meanwhile, he linked digital policy to broader democratic principles, noting that the EU was introducing a European Media Freedom Act to protect editorial independence.

“Media freedom is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it has never been as important as it is now,” he said.