Boy band &Team entered the Billboard 200 for the first time in its career, as the group's third Japanese EP "We on Fire" debuted at No. 52 on the latest chart dated May 30, its agency YX Labels said, Thursday.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the US based on a combination of physical album sales, digital downloads and streaming activity.

The group also performed strongly on Billboard's subcharts. "We on Fire" debuted at No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts, surpassing the achievements of its previous release Back to Life, which previously peaked at No. 13 on Top Album Sales and No. 5 on World Albums.

Fueled by the album's momentum, &Team also reclaimed the top spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. The group had previously topped the chart with its first Korean EP "Back to Life," released in October last year.

"We on Fire" captures the nine members' ambition and determination to rise to greater heights. The album sold more than 1.09 million copies on its first day of release, becoming the group's third consecutive million-seller following "Go in Blind" and "Back to Life."

Meanwhile, &Team has been touring Asia since May 13 through its "2026 &Team Concert Tour 'Blaze the Way.'" The group is also set to perform at the Weverse Con Festival on June 7 at KSPO Dome in Seoul.