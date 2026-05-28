Suspect sent to trial for threatening Antarctic crew with self-made weapon at Jang Bogo Station

A former member of South Korea’s Antarctic research team, who was brought back to the country earlier this month after threatening fellow crew members with a weapon, allegedly crafted a 47-centimeter blade from a steel sheet, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to prosecutors, the man in his 50s, part of the overwintering crew at South Korea’s Jang Bogo Station in Antarctica, was indicted Thursday on attempted murder-related charges.

He allegedly manufactured the blade in the station’s workshop on April 13 and went looking for two colleagues with whom he had reportedly been in conflict, intending to kill them.

He held a knife to the neck of one crew member, though the incident ended without injuries after station officials separated him from the group.

After being removed from the station, he returned to South Korea on May 11. The prosecution said it had cooperated with related authorities throughout the suspect’s return to ensure an arrest warrant could be executed upon his arrival.

“We will do our utmost so the defendant receives a sentence proportionate to the crime,” said the Gimcheon branch of the Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office, which is handling the case.

The suspect faces charges including preparation for murder and violations of the firearms and explosives law.

Located at Terra Nova Bay in Victoria Land, southeastern Antarctica, Jang Bogo Station opened in 2014 as the country’s second Antarctic research base and its first built on the Antarctic continent, more than two decades after the launch of King Sejong Station.

The Korea Polar Research Institute under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said operations at the Jang Bogo base remain stable following the incident.

"All crew members received psychological support and participated in remote assessments after the case emerged. We will reinforce our screening process for wintering personnel and strengthen measures for handling disputes at the station," an official told a local news outlet.