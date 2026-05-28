Daejeon O-World eyes reopening as early as next week

Nearly two months after a wolf escaped from Daejeon O-World and triggered a nationwide search, the zoo and amusement park could open next week if it passes a safety inspection slated for Thursday.

The zoo’s biggest attraction is expected to be Neukgu, the wolf that escaped from the park on April 8 and was recaptured nine days later amid nationwide attention.

According to Daejeon Urban Corp., the municipal operator of O-World, the animal is healthy and “more active than before."

“Rather than appearing frightened or anxious, Neukgu has actually been more active than before,” a Daejeon Urban Corp. official said, adding that the wolf has also been getting along well with the rest of its pack.

The wolf’s escape prompted scrutiny over safety management at animal facilities across the country and forced O-World to suspend operations, with the park remaining closed since the incident.

Prolonged closure

After Neukgu’s escape in April put O-World under public scrutiny, the zoo submitted a corrective action plan to authorities on May 18. The wolf had escaped by digging a hole beneath the fence.

According to Daejeon Urban Corp., the wolf enclosure’s fencing and electric wiring systems have since been reinforced with double-layered protection. Additional concrete barriers were also installed beneath the habitat after taking into account wolves’ natural digging instincts.

The prolonged closure has affected businesses inside the park during what is typically a peak season for school trips and family visitors.

A total of 11 businesses inside O-World, including cafes, restaurants, souvenir shops and convenience stores, have remained closed since the incident.

“Reservations for experiential learning trips were all canceled, and the losses have been severe,” one restaurant operator inside the park told local media.

Daejeon Urban Corp. said it is currently assessing the scale of losses suffered by tenant businesses as discussions over compensation continue.