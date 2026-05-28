An off-duty police officer apprehended a man armed with a broken soju bottle at a restaurant in Daegu, preventing possible injuries to other customers, police said.

According to surveillance camera footage released by the Korean National Police Agency on Wednesday, Officer Park Ji-hoon of the Daegu Bukbu Police Station subdued a man in his 60s who suddenly rushed toward a companion while wielding the broken bottle.

The incident occurred on April 10 while Park was off duty and dining with a friend.

Although seated some distance away, Park immediately moved toward the scene. He grabbed and restrained the man’s arm, stopping him just before he could injure anyone.

Police officers who received the report arrived shortly afterward, while Park’s friend guided customers out of the restaurant and the owner secured the broken bottle. The situation ended without injuries.

Praised by the police agency for acting while off duty, Park said, “I will continue to step forward without hesitation as a police officer in situations like this.”