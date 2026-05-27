President Lee Jae Myung will hold a news conference next month to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration and lay out his vision for the second year of his presidency, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. on June 8 at Yeongbingwan, a guesthouse within the Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound, Lee Kyu-youn, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication, said during a briefing.

“This news conference will serve as an opportunity to look back on the past year of the people’s sovereignty government and explain in detail the vision and major tasks for the second year in office,” Lee said.

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech marking the first anniversary of his inauguration. The key themes for the event will be “light,” symbolizing democracy, and “path,” representing a journey walked together with the people, the secretary added.

It will mark Lee’s fourth news conference, following those held to mark his 30th and 100th days in office, as well as his New Year’s news conference in January.

At the upcoming news conference, two university student journalists will ask the president questions about the concerns and challenges facing younger generations.

The news conference will be divided into three sections: livelihoods and the economy; politics, diplomacy and security; and society, culture and other issues.

The event, which about 160 Korean and foreign journalists are expected to attend, is scheduled to last 100 minutes but could run longer, the secretary explained. As in Lee's previous news conferences, reporters will be allowed to ask questions without submitting them in advance.