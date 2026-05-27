South Korean police said Wednesday that the suspect in a stabbing attack that injured two people earlier in the day was arrested after turning himself in.

Local police received reports at around 11:18 a.m. that two victims were stabbed on the second floor of an LG Electronics office in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul. The victims, both LG employees, sustained severe but non-fatal injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The 60-year-old suspect is reportedly an employee of a company under contract with LG Electronics. The suspect claimed to have attacked the two employees after experiencing workplace harassment.

Police apprehended the suspect in an emergency arrest that allows them to detain him for up to 48 hours.