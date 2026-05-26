Streaming giant backs rising indie band as global demand for K-indie surges

Spotify has selected indie band Can't Be Blue as a new artist for its 2026 "Radar Korea" program, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

Radar is Spotify's artist development program designed to support emerging musicians and help them grow into global acts.

"We're truly honored and grateful to be selected as a Radar Korea artist," Can't Be Blue said in a statement. "We hope this opportunity helps us connect more closely with listeners around the world through music. We'll continue sharing stories and music that reflect who we are as Can't Be Blue."

Since debuting two years ago, Can't Be Blue has emerged as a rising act in Korea's indie scene, surpassing 290,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Its debut track "Within the Words I Once Called Love" has accumulated more than 3.4 million streams on the platform. The achievement comes as global streams of K-indie music increased 68 percent year-over-year in 2025, fueling the indie band's growing international presence.

As part of the campaign, the band will also prerelease its new song "Can't Love" at noon Tuesday through the Radar Korea playlist. The track features Han of Stray Kids.

Spotify plans to introduce Can't Be Blue's music more broadly to global audiences through editorial playlist curation and various promotional content.

"Amid the rapid rise of K-indie globally, Can't Be Blue is leaving a strong impression on listeners with their authentic music and unique identity," said John Han, head of music at Spotify Korea. "Through Spotify's Radar Korea, we look forward to helping more fans around the world discover and connect with the band's music and story."

Since launching in 2020, Spotify's Radar program has supported more than 1,000 artists across 184 countries, generating a combined 338 billion streams and 6.5 billion listener discoveries worldwide.

Previous Radar artists have included global stars such as The Kid Laroi, Lauv, Tyla and Lil Baby, as well as K-pop artists including BoyNextDoor, Le Sserafim, Riize, Babymonster and Hanroro, who achieved a commercial breakout through the initiative last year.