Record-breaking release underscores evolving K-pop strategy centered on global reach and cultural identity

BTS’ fifth full-length album “Arirang” is breaking K-pop records, topping the Billboard 200 while its lead track “Swim” simultaneously claims the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. Thirteen of the album’s 14 tracks — including “Swim” — have also entered the Hot 100, marking an unprecedented feat for a K-pop release.

Beyond the numbers, industry observers say the album’s success reflects a carefully constructed strategy that signals a new phase not only for BTS, but also for K-pop’s global expansion.

At the core of “Arirang” are three defining approaches: large-scale global collaboration, the elevation of Korean cultural elements and a shift toward broader mainstream appeal beyond fandom-driven consumption.

Global collaboration at scale

Leading up to the album’s release, a series of large-scale songwriting camps was held in the US, bringing together top-tier producers such as Diplo and Ryan Tedder for intensive collaborative sessions.

The process was also documented through “BTS: The Return,” a documentary released March 27 on Netflix.

According to Big Hit Music, hundreds of demo tracks — estimated to range between 200 and 300 — were generated through the process, with only a select few making the final cut.

“While songwriting camps were once common in Western pop, the format has become less frequent in recent years due to rising costs and the shift toward decentralized, individual production,” an industry official told The Korea Herald, Sunday. “Its revival for a K-pop project underscores the genre’s growing influence in the global music industry.”

The official added that the scale of participation — with globally recognized producers contributing to K-pop releases not just by BTS but for other groups — “highlights how the genre has evolved from a regional phenomenon into a central force in the global music market.”

Elevating Korean cultural identity

Another key element behind the album’s impact lies in its deliberate incorporation of Korean cultural motifs, according to industry observers.

Tracks across “Arirang” embed distinctly Korean references, including the melody of the folk song “Arirang” in “Body to Body,” the resonant bell sound of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok in “No. 29" and RM’s reference to independence activist Kim Koo in the lyrics to “Aliens.”

These elements extend beyond the music. During an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the members introduced Korean indoor slipper culture, gifting the host a pair while explaining the custom. At their performance of “Swim” at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the group seated audiences on Korean-style floor cushions, which were later given as gifts.

The album’s influence has also expanded into merchandise. In collaboration with the National Museum Foundation of Korea’s cultural brand “MU:DS,” items such as shoulder bags and hairpins inspired by traditional motifs — including patterns from the Sacred Bell — have been released and sold globally.

“BTS’ approach goes beyond showcasing traditional culture to include modern, everyday aspects of Korean life,” pop culture critic Kim Heon-sik told The Korea Herald. “Rather than adapting to Western standards, K-pop is increasingly exporting not only its music and choreography, but also its cultural identity — which is becoming a key source of its global appeal.”

Expanding global appeal

According to Big Hit Music, chairman Bang Si-hyuk reportedly offered a distinctive outlook on BTS’ next chapter before the fifth LP’s release, describing the group as an act that would evolve “beyond a fandom-driven group” and into an icon that people want to experience “like a globally popular destination.”

BTS and its fandom, Army, have long been regarded as one of the clearest examples of the “fandom economy,” in which fan engagement extends beyond consumption to drive an entire cultural industry. However, this “destination” analogy suggests a shift beyond that model — one in which BTS transcends its core fan base to attract a broader global audience.

Data appears to support this transition. According to Spotify, the number of new listeners discovering BTS surged by more than 690 percent on March 20, the day the album was released. The spike indicates strong demand from listeners beyond the group’s established fandom.

The album’s lead track, “Swim,” also recorded approximately 14.6 million streams on Spotify on its first day, surpassing the group’s previous global hits “Butter” and “Dynamite” by 1.3 and 1.9 times, respectively.

“The increase in new listeners can be interpreted as a model of transition from one that was more catered toward BTS’ fandom to one driven by wider cultural consumption,” explained Kim. “As K-pop continues to evolve, ‘Arirang’ could serve as a blueprint for future releases — one that combines global collaboration, cultural authenticity and expanded audience reach.”