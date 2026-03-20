New album reflects a more mature sound and evolving identity beyond K-pop

BTS’ new album "Arirang," released Friday at 1 p.m., offers insight into the group’s current state, reflecting both its identity and a range of emotions.

Critics largely agree that the group’s fifth full-length album is well-crafted, though many note that its sound leans toward appealing to a more mature US audience.

"The most notable point is that the album seems to target the US adult pop audience," music critic Lim Hee-yun said. "BTS is widely known among the American public through songs like ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ which align with what mainstream listeners expect. Those tracks cater to the perception of BTS as a ‘Korean Nsync.’"

At the same time, Lim praised the album’s overall quality, highlighting its diversity.

"The album has strong depth and variety. While much of it aims at the US mainstream pop market, it also feels like BTS is positioning itself as a serious artist — not just a K-pop act, but a fully realized global musician," he said.

BTS worked on the album during songwriting sessions in Los Angeles last summer. Grammy-winning producers, including Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho, contributed to the project, enhancing its overall production quality.

Grace Kao, a sociology professor at Yale University, shared a similar view, noting that "Arirang" presents a more mature side of the group.

"They are establishing themselves as more than a K-pop boy band. There are echoes of their roots as hip-hop artists, but also many synth-driven tracks reminiscent of 1980s dream pop and psychedelic pop," Kao said.

She also pointed out that the album shows a more balanced distribution of parts among the members.

"Jungkook and RM no longer dominate all the songs. There is more presence from J-Hope, with tracks that reflect elements of his solo work," she said. "Even though Jin has no writing credits, some songs appear to align with his musical style."

The album encapsulates BTS’ identity and the emotions accumulated throughout its journey. RM took the lead in writing lyrics across the album, adding a layer of authenticity to its message.

The main track "Swim," an upbeat alternative pop song, conveys a message to move forward through the waves of life without stopping, embracing challenges with resilience and a love for life.

Lead track "Body to Body" captures the group’s desire to connect with audiences in a live setting, while "Hooligan" reflects the journey of carving a path across the world. Tracks such as "Aliens" and "FYA" express ambition and the energy of the group’s return.

"No. 29" serves as a transition to the second half of the album, where "Merry Go Round" explores the cyclical nature of life, and "Normal" delves into emotions felt both on and off stage. "Like Animals" conveys a determination to live passionately, and "They Don’t Know ’Bout Us" highlights a sense of self-assured identity.

Closing out the album, "One More Night" expresses a desire to linger in euphoric moments, while "Please" captures the longing to remain together regardless of circumstances. The album ends with "Into the Sun," a track centered on the resolve to move forward.