Global streaming service’s intimate 'Swimside' event connects group with top global listeners ahead of US TV appearances

After staging their highly anticipated comeback show for the new album "Arirang" at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Saturday, BTS flew to New York the following day to attend an exclusive event, “Spotify x BTS: Swimside,” held at Pier 17.

At the event, the group performed three songs from its fifth full-length album — the main single "Swim" and B-side tracks "2.0" and "Normal" — all released just two days earlier.

The Spotify event in New York focused on intimacy rather than scale. Around 1,000 fans, selected from Spotify’s top listeners, were invited to the performance.

The event combined performance, interactive experiences and conversation. In addition to BTS’ live set, attendees took part in themed activities inspired by the album and a Q&A session featuring British actor and singer Suki Waterhouse.

The showcase also marked BTS’ first group appearance in the US since 2022, adding significance for fans who had waited years to see the full lineup together.

Following the Spotify event, BTS is scheduled to appear on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for two consecutive days on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, BTS’ new release continues to dominate global charts. According to Spotify on Monday, the album’s main track "Swim" ranked No. 1 on the Daily Top Songs Global chart for three consecutive days from Friday to Sunday, while "Body to Body" held the No. 2 spot over the same period.