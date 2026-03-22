One day after “BTS Comeback Live: Arirang,” the group's first full-group performance in three years, BTS is on its way to the “Spotify x BTS: Swimside” event in New York, departing via Incheon Airport on Sunday.
gypark@heraldcorp.com
One day after “BTS Comeback Live: Arirang,” the group's first full-group performance in three years, BTS is on its way to the “Spotify x BTS: Swimside” event in New York, departing via Incheon Airport on Sunday.
[From the scene] Inside university labs training Korea’s future chip engineers
Two students and a professor in light blue cleanroom suits huddle around a semiconductor wafer on Wednesday following an etching process at a lab at Myongji University’s Yongin campus, part of a government-backed effort to train the next generation of chip engineers.