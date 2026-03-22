BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)
BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)

One day after “BTS Comeback Live: Arirang,” the group's first full-group performance in three years, BTS is on its way to the “Spotify x BTS: Swimside” event in New York, departing via Incheon Airport on Sunday.

BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)
BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)
BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)
BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)
BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)
BTS departs via Incheon Airport on Sunday for a Spotify performance in New York. (Yonhap)

gypark@heraldcorp.com