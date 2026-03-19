BTS is set to make its long-awaited return to the stage at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday, but attention is already shifting to what comes next for the global supergroup.

The concert — marking the group’s first full-group stage in three years — is expected to be followed by a series of high-profile international activities, signaling the start of BTS’ next chapter.

First, the septet will head to New York, where they are scheduled to take part in a special fan event hosted in collaboration with Spotify on March 23.

The “Spotify x BTS: Swimside” event will bring together around 1,000 fans for an immersive experience featuring a live performance of their newest tracks from “Arirang,” as well as a Q&A session with the members and interactive programs. The event marks BTS’ first group performance in the US since 2022.

The group will then appear on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 25 and 26, marking the group's first appearance on the program since July 2021. BTS has made several appearances on Fallon’s show to promote their music in the past, including their performance of “Butter” on The World Cup Bridge in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, as well as their performance of “Idol” in front of Gyeongbokgung, a royal palace located near the location of their March 21 performance.

The show teased BTS’ appearance through a video released on its social media channels, with host Jimmy Fallon expressing excitement for the group’s return.

Netflix is also set to release a BTS documentary titled “BTS: The Return” on March 27, which follows the seven members as they reflect on their past and begin shaping the next chapter of their careers while recording "Arirang" in Los Angeles.

In addition to broadcast promotions, fans are also expecting BTS to sit down for an interview with Apple Music host Zane Lowe, who is known for his in-depth conversations with global artists such as Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter on the streaming platform.

While neither Lowe nor Apple Music has confirmed the appearance, fans believe an interview with BTS is highly likely. Lowe recently posted teaser videos on social media showing him walking around BTS’ dance practice studio, as well as near the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, where promotional material for the group’s full-group comeback concert is displayed.

He also wrote on his X account on Tuesday that “something major” was coming Friday — the same day as BTS’ album release — fueling speculation that the group’s interview with Lowe could be unveiled then.

The activities follow the release of BTS’ fifth LP, “Arirang,” scheduled for release on March 20, 1 p.m., one day ahead of the Gwanghwamun concert that is expected to draw a crowd of up to 260,000 people, including the 15,000 fans who secured official tickets.

Following two weeks of domestic and overseas promotions, BTS will officially kick off "BTS World Tour 'Aririang,'" starting at Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on April 9.