BTS has released an animated video inspired by the Korean folk song “Arirang” ahead of the group’s upcoming album of the same name.

The video begins with a scene set in 1896, showing seven young men gathered around a phonograph. As the device is wound up, the melody of “Arirang,” widely regarded as Korea’s most representative folk song, begins to play.

The story then follows the characters as they cross the Pacific Ocean by ship and record the song in a foreign country, sharing it with local audiences. The setting later transitions to the present day, where BTS appears on stage, performing energetically before a cheering crowd illuminated by purple lights, the group’s signature color.

The animation concludes with the group standing in front of Gwanghwamun Square, symbolizing BTS’ role in delivering music that conveys hope and comfort.

According to Big Hit Music, the video was inspired by historical records indicating that “Arirang” was first recorded in Washington in 1896. BTS’ agency said the project was intended to introduce the story behind the song to global audiences while highlighting BTS’ efforts to promote Korean culture worldwide.

“We wanted to share the story behind ‘Arirang’ with those who may not be familiar with the song,” the label said in a release issued to the press on Friday. “We hope more people will look up its lyrics and connect with the uniquely Korean emotions embedded in the music.”

Alongside the animation, BTS also revealed the first group photo for the upcoming album. In the image, the seven members appear in sleek suits reminiscent of the figures shown in the animation.

BTS is set to release its fifth LP, “Arirang,” at 1 p.m. on March 20. The album, executive-produced by Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and featuring contributions from producers such as Diplo and Ryan Tedder, will include 14 tracks that the label says “best embody BTS’ musical identity.”

The group will hold its comeback event the following day at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul and will be the group’s first live performance since the seven bandmates paused activities for military enlistment. The show will also be livestreamed worldwide exclusively on Netflix as the platform’s first-ever live broadcast of a single act’s concert.