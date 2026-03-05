Netflix on Thursday released a trailer and poster for its upcoming comeback event, “BTS The Comeback Live Arirang,” offering fans a first glimpse of the group’s long-awaited return ahead of the release of its fifth full-length album.

The teaser video opened with the roaring sound of fans cheering — echoing the atmosphere of past concerts. Reacting to the sound, the members can be heard expressing their longing for their supporters, with remarks such as “I really miss them,” conveying their anticipation of reuniting with fans.

The scene then shifts to Gyeongbokgung, the Joseon-era royal palace where the BTS comeback performance is scheduled to take place. Member RM’s narration plays in the background: “We promised our fans that we’d be back.” Against the historic palace backdrop, the members appear in both daytime and nighttime settings, accompanied by phrases such as “The world’s biggest band is back” and “Witness the homecoming,” heightening anticipation for the group’s return.

In the video, the members also reflected on their journey and renewed determination.

“I felt that each and every one of us was evolving in some way,” member V was heard saying in the video.

RM was also heard saying, “Seven together, we can do anything. Keep swimming,” a nod toward the lead track of their upcoming album, “Arirang.” The track, titled “Swim,” carries a message about continuing to move forward through life’s waves without stopping, portraying resilience and a love for life. According to Big Hit Music, RM took the lead in writing the song’s lyrics to reinforce the track’s message.

BTS is set to release “Arirang” on March 20, followed by a comeback live performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul at 8 p.m. the next day. The event will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for directing the Super Bowl halftime show nearly every year since 2010 and having worked with artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Usher. Hamilton also directed the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics and led stages for the Emmy Awards, Grammys and Oscars.

The live comeback show is expected to draw a massive crowd of up to 260,000 people, including the 15,000 fans who secured official tickets. The performance will be livestreamed worldwide exclusively via Netflix for fans unable to attend in person.

Netflix is also set to release a documentary film, "BTS: The Return," on March 27, which follows the band as it prepares its first new full-length album in three years and nine months.