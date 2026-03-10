BTS will open a special pop-up store in Seoul to mark the release of its upcoming album, “Arirang,” the group’s agency said Tuesday.

According to Big Hit Music, the pop-up event will run from 1 p.m. on the day of the album’s release (March 20) through 8:30 p.m. on April 12 at two locations: Shinsegae Department Store’s The Heritage building in Jung-gu, central Seoul, and the Hybe headquarters in Yongsan.

Merchandise for sale at the pop-up was created in collaboration with the National Museum Foundation of Korea. Each item reinterprets traditional Korean aesthetics in a modern way, introducing elements of Korean culture to global audiences while reflecting the theme of BTS’ upcoming album.

This also marks the foundation's second collaboration between its cultural merchandise brand, MU:DS, and BTS, following the "Dalmajung BTS X MU:DS" collection in 2024.

According to the National Museum Foundation of Korea, the merchandise drew inspiration from the decorative motifs of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok, a National Treasure housed at the Gyeongju National Museum. The collection includes items such as hairpins, hair clips, shoulder bags, layered skirts and card holders.

In addition to the collaborative products, a range of official merchandise, including hoodies, baseball caps and member-specific T-shirts, as well as the new BTS light stick, will also be available for purchase.

Presales for official BTS “Arirang” merch open on Weverse Shop starting Thursday, while the full lineup, including the collaborative goods with MU:DS, will become available on March 20. Collaborative merchandise will also be sold at the gift shop inside the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan beginning the same day.

According to Big Hit, those who wish to visit the pop-up must make a reservation in advance through Weverse Spot’s reservation system.

“Arirang,” which explores themes of identity and deep affection, has already drawn strong global interest, as the album marks BTS’ full-group comeback for the first time in three years. The album has surpassed 4 million presaves on Spotify and topped the music platform’s Countdown Charts Global for seven consecutive weeks.

BTS is expected to release their 14-track album at 1 p.m. on March 20, with a free comeback show to be hosted at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul at 8 p.m. the following day.