S-Oil said Tuesday it has launched a pilot project to test liquid immersion cooling technology for AI data centers, as surging AI workloads drive up power consumption and heat generation.

The pilot, designed to replicate real-world data center conditions, aims to verify the performance and operational safety of next-generation cooling systems.

S-Oil will supply its immersion cooling fluid, “S-Oil E-Cooling Solution,” and provide technical support for the project. The pilot also includes participation from Onion Software, Global Standard Technology and Wellmade Computer.

Under the project, Onion Software will provide data center infrastructure and monitoring systems, Global Standard Technology will supply immersion cooling tanks and heat exchange equipment, and Wellmade Computer will provide immersion-cooled AI servers for testing.

The pilot will take place at Onion Software’s AI data center proof-of-concept facility in Giheung, Yongin, which the companies said closely mirrors the operating environment of a commercial data center.

S-Oil said the project is intended to secure real-world performance data and validate the commercial viability of immersion cooling.

“With the expansion of AI, demand is rapidly increasing for heat management and power efficiency technologies in data centers,” an S-Oil official said.

“Through this pilot project, we aim to strengthen our competitiveness in the future thermal management market.”