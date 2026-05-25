A suspected food poisoning outbreak among bus drivers on Yeongjongdo, Incheon, is expected to disrupt several bus routes Tuesday, city officials said Monday.

The Incheon Metropolitan Government said 50 people reported symptoms such as stomach pain and diarrhea after eating at a cafeteria inside a public bus depot in Unbuk-dong, Jung-gu, on May 21. Five have been hospitalized.

The city expects disruptions on five of the 14 routes departing from the depot, with six buses likely to be affected Tuesday.

The cafeteria served 136 people on May 21. The depot is used by four bus operators and houses about 80 buses.

One driver told a local media outlet that meals cooked off-site were delivered to the cafeteria and often left unattended for hours before being served, raising food safety concerns.

A bus operator apologized to affected drivers and said it was working to contain the fallout, although the cafeteria is run by a city-commissioned operator.

City officials said an epidemiological investigation is scheduled for Wednesday and that they are reviewing possible compensation through the cafeteria operator’s liability insurance.

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.