As large-billed crows enter their fledging season in late May, attacks on people are expected to increase, prompting government warnings and the distribution of response guidelines to local authorities.

According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment on Monday, the government has been advising people in South Korea to prepare for possible attacks by the birds since last week.

Large-billed crows become highly protective of their offspring during the fledging season, when chicks often remain on or near the ground while learning to fly, the ministry said.

Such attacks tend to occur most between May and July, with crows often targeting the heads or necks of people approaching chicks or nests.

As the largest crow species residing in Korea, with adults reaching 50 to 60 centimeters in length and commonly living near residential areas, large-billed crows can pose a substantial threat to people.

The ministry advised people to carry hats or umbrellas to protect themselves from possible attacks and to avoid entering areas marked with nest warnings. It also advised people to avoid direct eye contact with crows and refrain from displaying food near them.

Feeding the birds, touching chicks, waving fists or sticks at crows, or throwing objects at them is strongly discouraged, as the birds are known to remember the appearance of people they perceive as threats for years, the ministry said, citing research by the University of Washington in the US.

The government is working with a research team at Seoul National University to develop measures to reduce damage from crow attacks and prevent additional incidents. People who experience attacks are asked to move to a safe area first, then report the locations of nests or chicks.

“Damage from large-billed crow attacks recurs every year, making it important for both the public and authorities to become familiar with safety response guidelines and strengthen controls in vulnerable areas,” a ministry official said. “We will continue seeking scientifically based measures to support coexistence with wildlife while ensuring public safety.”