Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, met in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the weapons and energy sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Cho welcomed Radman's visit, which marked the first trip to South Korea by Croatia's top diplomat in eight years, and called for enhancing their future-oriented cooperation in areas ranging from the arms industry to batteries, according to the ministry.

In response, Radman noted that practical cooperation between the two countries is expanding, citing bilateral memorandums of understanding (MOUs) the countries signed recently on defense and economy, as well as science and technology.

The ministers agreed to push for an MOU on public safety, establishing a policy framework to allow their people to travel to each other's country more safely, the ministry said.

They also agreed to accelerate discussions on a working holiday program and continue educational and research exchanges between their foreign ministries. (Yonhap)