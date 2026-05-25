A professor at a private university in Daejeon is under disciplinary review after students accused him of making sexually offensive remarks in class, including allegedly saying that 8 out of 10 women in Korea had likely earned money through prostitution.

The case is currently being reviewed by the university’s disciplinary committee, after its faculty ethics committee recommended severe disciplinary action to the school foundation.

The allegations first surfaced in November through posts on Everytime, an online community popular among university students, according to local media reports. Students accused the professor of making inappropriate remarks toward female students, verbally abusing them and injecting unrelated political commentary into lectures.

Among the remarks cited by students were alleged comments in which the professor said, “I’m sorry to say this to female students, but they could turn to prostitution if they become desperate, ... 8 out of 10 women in Korea have likely received money through prostitution."

As similar accounts accumulated, students conducted their own survey documenting alleged classroom experiences involving the professor. The survey responses, along with excerpts from recorded lectures, were submitted as a formal complaint to the university in December. The students also filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.

While disciplinary proceedings were underway, the professor has reportedly continued teaching online for the spring semester.

A university official said the professor is expected to be notified of the ethics committee’s decision soon.