Booths from 13 countries showcase fashion, art, tourism

From Rwandan attire to Angolan sculptures and Egyptian mummies, the Grand Hyatt Seoul became a showcase of African cultures on Wednesday for this year’s Africa Day event.

The gathering, held ahead of Africa Day on May 25, drew about 500 people to the hotel in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, for a forum and cultural exchange event jointly hosted by the Korea-Africa Foundation, the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea and The Korea Herald.

Outside the main venue, booths set up by 13 African countries — Algeria, Angola, Congo, Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia — offered visitors a closer look at each country’s traditions and heritage.

“It’s not that common in Korea to see several African countries gathered in one place,” said Korean TikTok creator Rachel Hwang, who attended the event as part of a group of social media influencers promoting cultural exchange.

“As an influencer, I find it meaningful to take part in an event that gives me a chance to introduce Africa to my followers,” she said.

Fashion designer Lie Sang-bong, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of Korea, attended wearing traditional Rwandan attire over a shirt featuring Korean letters that he designed himself.

“We came here today to learn about the diverse cultures of Africa,” Lie said. “Maybe my shirt could be one window to showcase Korean culture and help them learn about our culture too.”

At Angola’s booth, embassy staff member Eliane Fernandes introduced visitors to products made from the baobab tree and the country’s iconic wooden “Thinker” sculpture, which depicts a person in deep contemplation.

“The thinker represents a strong family provider who works day and night to support his family,” Fernandes explained.

Children and families also joined the festivities. Nine-year-old Samuel Fashiku, whose parents work at the Nigerian Embassy, attended in a traditional white Buba and Agbada outfit embroidered in blue.

“Africa is filled with diversity,” he said. “We have different cultures in our continent.”

At Zambia’s booth, Zondi Chilembo, first secretary for tourism at the Zambian Embassy, explained the significance of her colorful attire, inspired by Kuomboka, a traditional ceremony of the Lozi people that marks the seasonal movement of their king during the flood season.

Several embassies also displayed historical artifacts and handicrafts.

Egyptian Ambassador Hazem Zaki showcased miniature replicas of ancient monuments, including the Abu Simbel temple and sarcophagi.

“The forum is a good way of collaborating and presenting our unique cultural items to Korea, allowing visitors here to experience our traditions,” Zaki said.

Tunisia’s booth featured olive oil and sculptures honoring the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal, while Sierra Leone displayed traditional musical instruments and local currency.

“It’s an eco-friendly traditional instrument,” said Song Ga-yeon of Sierra Leone’s embassy, introducing the segbureh, a percussion instrument made from dried gourds and seeds.

Ghanaian television personality Sam Okyere, dressed in bright blue Kente fabric, said he appreciated the annual gathering of African countries in Korea.

“This is not my first time coming to Africa Day,” Okyere said. “I appreciate this annual event where countries in Africa gather and unite in one place.”

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