US stock futures ​rose on Monday while the dollar and oil prices slipped as the prospect of a deal to end the ‌Iran war buoyed risk appetite although a lack of clarity over when the Strait of Hormuz would open kept enthusiasm in check.

The nearly three month war in ‌the Middle East has sent energy prices soaring and rewired global rates outlook due to worries over inflation as Tehran effectively shut down the strait through which much of the world's energy ⁠supply passes.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran, as his administration played down hopes of ⁠an imminent breakthrough.

Just a day earlier, Trump had said that Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that ​would reopen the waterway, which before the conflict carried one-fifth of global ‌oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Oil prices hit two-week lows to kickstart the week ‌with Brent crude futures ‌down over 4 percent to $98.83 a barrel, while US West Texas ‌Intermediate CLc1 was at $92.03 a barrel, also down ​over 4 percent.

The euro was up 0.37 percent at $1.1646, while the Japanese yen firmed to 158.85 per ⁠US dollar in early trading as the safe haven dollar gave up some of its recent gains. (Reuters)