Election officials inspect absentee ballots and campaign materials at the Guro-gu Election Commission in Seoul on Saturday, ahead of mailing them to voters unable to cast their ballots in person for the ninth nationwide local elections.

Absentee ballots are sent to voters who registered by May 15 because they are unable to vote in person due to reasons such as mobility impairments.

Voters using absentee ballots must mail them back after voting so that they arrive at their district election commission by 6 p.m. on June 3.

Separately, early voting will take place from May 29 to 30 for voters who cannot cast their ballots on election day.