Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz on Wednesday said that he would reshuffle his cabinet ‌in response to weeks of nationwide protests over austerity measures, while his government expelled Colombia's ambassador on grounds of interference in internal affairs.

“We are going to reorganise the cabinet,” Paz told journalists at a press conference. “The ⁠president cannot be everywhere, the president cannot solve all the problems." He did not give a timeline for the reshuffle or detail what changes it would entail.

Tensions have been high in Bolivia for weeks ⁠as protests that began with strikes in early May have grown into a nationwide movement involving labor unions, miners, transport workers and rural groups, raising concerns in Washington.

Protesters ​are pressing Paz’s centrist government to roll back austerity measures and address rising living ‌costs, with some calling for his resignation.

Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it had asked ‌Colombia’s ambassador, Elizabeth ‌Garcia, to leave, citing sovereignty concerns and interference in internal affairs, following social ‌media comments by Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Petro earlier ​this week described Bolivia’s unrest as a “popular insurrection.”

“If they expel the ambassador simply for proposing dialogue and ⁠mediation, it means we’re sliding toward extremism,” Petro told local radio Caracol.

He also reiterated that Colombia was willing to serve as a mediator to facilitate dialogue among the opposing factions in Bolivia.

International concern has been mounting ⁠over the ​unrest, with banks closing branches ⁠in La Paz and roadblocks disrupting supplies, as unions, miners and rural groups demand economic relief.

Paz on Wednesday described ​his Colombian counterpart’s conduct as “reproachable.”

“Petro’s attack is an attack on Bolivian democracy because he has prioritised his ideology,” he told journalists.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Tuesday he ⁠had spoken with Paz and warned that those ⁠defeated in last ⁠year’s election ‌were trying to remove him from power. The EU and several European embassies have meanwhile called for dialogue and peaceful demonstrations.

Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said the move to expel the Colombian ambassador was in ​line with international law and did not represent a break in diplomatic ties with that country. (Reuters)