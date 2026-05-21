Several hundred tons of water overflowed from an apartment building storage tank poured into the complex's electrical room in Daegu on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting power and water supply to 1,376 homes until Thursday morning.

According to officials at the city’s Dong-gu district office, a valve controlling the water level in the apartment complex’s storage tank malfunctioned at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Water overflowed from the tank and eventually flooded the electrical room in the basement, prompting officials to cut off the power.

Korea Electric Power Corp. deployed an emergency generator, but it was only able to supply electricity to some residents.

The Dong-gu district office finished draining the water at around 4 a.m. Thursday, and power was gradually restored from 9 a.m.

City and district officials are investigating why the valve failed and are conducting a safety inspection of the flooded electrical room.